Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Cameron Smith's approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith lands his 123-yard approach within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Brendan Steele; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Smith's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Smith's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
