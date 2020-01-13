Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.