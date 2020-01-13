Lanto Griffin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Griffin hit his 222 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.