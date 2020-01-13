-
-
Mikumu Horikawa comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Mikumu Horikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horikawa finished his day in 65th at 3 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Mikumu Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mikumu Horikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horikawa had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horikawa to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Horikawa's 183 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.