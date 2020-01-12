-
Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati holes flop shot for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati holes a flop shot from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Peter Malnati hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
