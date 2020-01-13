In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Swafford at 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Swafford's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Swafford chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.