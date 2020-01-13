-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam sinks birdie putt from the fringe at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam drains a 21-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Putnam got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Putnam had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
