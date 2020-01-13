In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joseph Bramlett's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bramlett's 181 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 3 under for the round.