Joel Dahmen posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hits the pin with a chip shot, stopping his ball inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie.
Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Dahmen finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Dahmen at 3 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
