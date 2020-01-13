Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.