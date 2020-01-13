-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
