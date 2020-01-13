-
Bo Hoag putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag sinks 11-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Bo Hoag drains an 11-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bo Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hoag's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.
