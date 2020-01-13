Ben Martin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's tee shot went 135 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a double bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.