Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley rolls in 31-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley drains a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bradley to even-par for the round.
