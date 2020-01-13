  • Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley drains a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley rolls in 31-footer for birdie at the Sony Open

