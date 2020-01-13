  • Russell Knox shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox lands his 151-yard approach within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox lands his 151-yard approach within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.