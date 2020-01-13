-
Russell Knox shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox lands his 151-yard approach within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
