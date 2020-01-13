-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Anderson's impressive second leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Anderson lands his233-yard second shot within 26 feet of the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Anderson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a 208 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
