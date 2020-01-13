Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Anderson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Anderson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

After a 208 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.