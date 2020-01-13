Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 226 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.