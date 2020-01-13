Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day in 66th at 6 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kodaira's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.