In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rhein Gibson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gibson's 88 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gibson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gibson to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Gibson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gibson at 3 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.