Michael Thompson finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
