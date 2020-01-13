-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.