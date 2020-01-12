-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
