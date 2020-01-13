-
-
Brendon Todd putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendon Todd sinks 14-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd drains a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon Todd had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Todd got to the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt to save par. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.