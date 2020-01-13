-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander spins approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander lands his 86-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Norlander's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 216 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.