  • Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander lands his 86-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander spins approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander lands his 86-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.