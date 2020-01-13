  • Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele holes out from bunker to make birdie at the Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.