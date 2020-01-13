-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Brendan Steele holes out from bunker to make birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 1st at 11 under with Cameron Smith; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 258 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
