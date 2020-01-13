-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Kevin Kisner chips in for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Kisner chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Ryan Palmer and Graeme McDowell; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Kisner missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
Kisner hit his drive 263 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the ninth. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
