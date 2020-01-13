In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day in 3rd at 10 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Simpson's 187 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.