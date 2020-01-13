-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
