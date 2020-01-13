-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 242 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
