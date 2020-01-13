-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 70-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
