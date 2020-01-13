  • Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman nearly jars his 185-yard tee shot, stopping his ball within inches of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
    Shot of the Day

    Brian Harman's near ace is the Shot of the Day

