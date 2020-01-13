Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Harman's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.