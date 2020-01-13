  • Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Ted Potter Jr. nearly holes out from 209 yards at the Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.