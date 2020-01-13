-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Ted Potter Jr. nearly holes out from 209 yards at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. got on in 3 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Potter, Jr.'s 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
