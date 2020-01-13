Ted Potter, Jr. hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. got on in 3 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Potter, Jr.'s 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.