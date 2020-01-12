-
-
Scott Harrington shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Scott Harrington sinks 13-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington drains a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Harrington chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.