Alex Noren shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Noren hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
