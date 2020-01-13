-
Marc Leishman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Marc Leishman's interview after Round 3 of the Sony OpenFollowing his third-round 1-over 71 at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Marc Leishman talks about the impacts felt in his home country of Australia due to the brush fires across the country.
Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Leishman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
