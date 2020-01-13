Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Jones got on in 3 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jones had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 142 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jones's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.