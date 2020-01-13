Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.