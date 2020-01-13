Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Jimmy Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 69 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.