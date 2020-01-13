Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under.

McDowell had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, McDowell had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

McDowell missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McDowell hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McDowell's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 6 under for the round.