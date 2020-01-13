  • Graeme McDowell shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell lands his 244-yard second shot within 22 feet of the cup, setting up a two-putt closing birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell closes with birdie at the Sony Open

