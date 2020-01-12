In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor's tee shot went 282 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 122 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.