In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tim Wilkinson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wilkinson's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Wilkinson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.