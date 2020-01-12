In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Pat Perez hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Perez's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Perez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.