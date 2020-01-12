-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Zach Johnson's Round 2 highlights from the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson turned in a 2-under 68 to get to 3-under for the tournament, just three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Johnson's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 142 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 17th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
