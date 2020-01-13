-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 13 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Trahan's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trahan had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
