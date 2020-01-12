-
Rory Sabbatini finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini lands his 208-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
Sabbatini hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
