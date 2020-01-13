-
-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.