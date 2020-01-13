  • Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer drains 26-foot birdie putt at the Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.