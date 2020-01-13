-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Palmer drains 26-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Kevin Kisner and Graeme McDowell; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
