-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from bunker at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.