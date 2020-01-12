In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jerry Kelly hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Kelly got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kelly hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Kelly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to even for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kelly got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kelly to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kelly reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kelly at 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kelly chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kelly to 2 under for the round.