-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa drains 30-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa sinks a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
Morikawa tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.